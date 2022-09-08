Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

