Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $234,110.57 and $313.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
