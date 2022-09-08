Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 62969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$139.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

