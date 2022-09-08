Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $133,692.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00298841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001776 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

