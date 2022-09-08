Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $222.67

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $222.67 and last traded at $227.88, with a volume of 136710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

