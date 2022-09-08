Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 2.7%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). 63,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,002,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Live Company Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

