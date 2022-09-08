Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9782 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.
Logitech International has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Logitech International Trading Up 1.6 %
LOGI opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $102.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
