Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,331 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.99% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $86,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.