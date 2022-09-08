Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,139 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.26% of Linde worth $415,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 204.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $285.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.10. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

