Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 167,720 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,720 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $740,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

