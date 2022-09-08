Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 25,218 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,218 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.67% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $81,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

