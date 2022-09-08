Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 397,684 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,519,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,684 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.01% of Yum China worth $353,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.