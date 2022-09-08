Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 85,949 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,949 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 5.58% of FactSet Research Systems worth $918,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $444.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.55 and a 200-day moving average of $407.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

