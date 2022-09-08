Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Up 4.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.