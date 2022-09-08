Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $724.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $695.94 and its 200 day moving average is $669.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

