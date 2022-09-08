Mackay Shields LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,197.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,074.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,521.01 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

