Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

