Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,149 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

