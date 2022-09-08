Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.85. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

