Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

