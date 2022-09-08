Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

