Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,397,000 after buying an additional 247,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.7 %

DD stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

