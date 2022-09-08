Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

