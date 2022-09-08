Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 42,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

