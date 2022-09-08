Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MDI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,939. The firm has a market cap of C$719.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.81. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$7.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity at Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,470. In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,470. Also, Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,714,680. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock worth $72,697 and have sold 17,600 shares worth $197,274.

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Articles

