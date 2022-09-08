Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MDI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,939. The firm has a market cap of C$719.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.81. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$7.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Insider Activity at Major Drilling Group International
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,470. In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,470. Also, Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,714,680. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock worth $72,697 and have sold 17,600 shares worth $197,274.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
