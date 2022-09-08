Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.07

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $15.75. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 18,093 shares trading hands.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

