Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Mandom Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.