Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

