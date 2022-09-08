Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

