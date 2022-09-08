Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 421.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,664. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $317.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

