Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $181,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $328.62 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

