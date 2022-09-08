MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 755,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,988. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $374.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

