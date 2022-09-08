MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 12.7 %
NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 755,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,988. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $374.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.