Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.