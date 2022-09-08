Mather Group LLC. Has $156.18 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $156,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,649,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,608,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.