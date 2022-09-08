Mather Group LLC. Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 108,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

