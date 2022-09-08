Mather Group LLC. Purchases 3,826 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,120. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52. The company has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

