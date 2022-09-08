Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 17,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,067. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

