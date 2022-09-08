Mather Group LLC. Sells 89,871 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,871 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,918. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

