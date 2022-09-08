Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.62. 17,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 466,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Mativ Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $758.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

