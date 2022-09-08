MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 167,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

