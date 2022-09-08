MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.
MaxLinear Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 167,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after buying an additional 333,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
