Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,710. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

