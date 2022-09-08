M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.43

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.43 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.82). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 162.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 85,183 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18. The firm has a market cap of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,715.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.62.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

