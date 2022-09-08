McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,682 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of McKesson worth $87,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $366.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.30 and a 200-day moving average of $322.28. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

