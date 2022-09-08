MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.14 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

