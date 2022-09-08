Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 29,513 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,391. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

