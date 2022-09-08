Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 127,547 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7,520.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.47. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,458. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35.

