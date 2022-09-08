Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 845,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972,156. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.