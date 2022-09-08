Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

