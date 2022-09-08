Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.27. 275,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

