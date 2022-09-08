Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $12.13 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,236,000 after buying an additional 1,113,767 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.